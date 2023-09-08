Friday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 27 Ottawa 24

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 4

Baltimore 11 Boston 2

Oakland 6 Texas 3

Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Arizona 1 Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8 Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 9 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 8 Washington 5

San Francisco 9 Colorado 8

Interleague

Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 5 N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 11 Houston 2

---

FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup

Semifinals

At Manila, Philippines

Serbia 95, Canada 86

Germany 113 U.S. 111

---

