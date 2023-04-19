Atletico Ottawa rallies to defeat HFX Wanderers 3-1 in Canadian Championship play

Atletico Ottawa fans raise their team's scarves before first half Canadian Premier League finals soccer action between the Atletico Ottawa and Forge FC in Ottawa on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. HFX Wanderers FC takes on Atletico Ottawa and York United FC faces Vancouver FC in a Canadian Championship doubleheader Wednesday at York Lions Stadium in Toronto. Atletico Ottawa is looking for its first cup win while CPL expansion side Vancouver is after its first-ever competitive victory anywhere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang