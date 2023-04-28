Squamish fighter Jamey-Lyn Horth set for UFC debut on Fight Night card in Las Vegas

A UFC belt is held up during a news conference in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Jamey-Lyn Horth told herself she would move away from martial arts if she didn’t make the UFC by the time she was 33. The unbeaten fighter from Squamish, B.C., finally got the call from the UFC six days before her 33rd birthday and Horth will make her UFC debut Saturday in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher