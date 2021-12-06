Race walker Dunfee throwing his hat in political ring for 2022

Bronze medalist Evan Dunfee, of Canada, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Dunfee, who captured bronze in the 50-kilometre race walk at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, confirmed Monday that he will run for Richmond City Council in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner