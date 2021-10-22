Atletico Ottawa captain Drew Beckie a study in faith and perseverance

Atletico Ottawa player Drew Beckie dribbles the ball in recent game action against the HFX Wanderers. The Beckie family will be well represented in Ottawa on Saturday when Olympic champion Canada hosts New Zealand in the opening gaming of the Canadian women's "Celebration Tour." Janine Beckie will be on the field while brother Drew and their mother watches from the stands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Atletico Ottawa/Freestyle Photography **MANDATORY CREDIT**