Victory over rival U.S. in women's hockey highlights Canada's day at Beijing Games

Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates with teammates Claire Thompson (42) and Sarah Nurse (20) after scoring her second goal during second period women's ice hockey action against the United States at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Brianne Jenner scored twice and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot for Canada in a 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz