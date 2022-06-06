Contract dispute could hurt Canada's World Cup push, game's growth: experts

Young fans hold signs and make a thumbs-down gesture outside B.C. Place stadium after the Canadian national men's soccer team's friendly match against Panama was cancelled due to a labour dispute, in Vancouver, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Experts say the well of goodwill created by the on-field success of Canada's soccer teams in recent months is quickly drying up amid a heated contract dispute between the men's national squad and Canada Soccer, the sport's national governing body. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck