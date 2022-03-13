Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks up afater scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during second period NHL Heritage Classic hockey action in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday after cross-checking Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn