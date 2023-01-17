Blue Jays reliever Julian Merryweather picked up by Cubs off waivers

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Julian Merryweather throws against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of American League baseball action in Toronto on June 4, 2022. The 31-year-old reliever was claimed off outright waivers by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday evening. Righty Junior Fernández cleared waivers was assigned outright to triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays. Merryweather had been designated for assignment by Toronto last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker