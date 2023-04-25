Denmark's Holger Rune joining Team Europe for Laver Cup in Vancouver

Holger Rune of Denmark waves to spectators after winning the final match against Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, April 23, 2023. Rune is joining Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Andrey Rublev of Russia on captain Bjorn Borg's Team Europe for this year's Laver Cup in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matthias Schrader