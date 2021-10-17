Sunday's Games
MLB Post-season
National League Championship Series
Atlanta 5 Los Angeles 4
(Atlanta leads series 2-0)
---
NHL
Ottawa Senators 3 Dallas Stars 2
---
AHL
Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Hartford 4 Providence 3 (SO)
Utica 6 Rochester 2
Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3 (SO)
Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 1
Manitoba 5 Toronto 0
Texas 3 Iowa 1
Abbotsford 3 Ontario 2 (SO)
Henderson 6 Colorado 3
Bakersfield 1 San Jose 0
---
NFL
Jacksonville 23 Miami 20 (London, UK)
Cincinnati 34 Detroit 11
Green Bay 24 Chicago 14
Indianapolis 31 Houston 3
Kansas City 31 Washington 13
Baltimore 34 L.A. Chargers 6
L.A. Rams 38 N.Y. Giants 11
Minnesota 34 Carolina 28 (OT)
Arizona 37 Cleveland14
Dallas 35 New England 29 (OT)
Las Vegas 34 Denver 24
Pittsburgh 23 Seattle 20 (OT)
---
WNBA
Best-of-five championship series
Chicago 80 Phoenix 74
(Chicago wins championship 3-1)
---
MLS
New York 1 New York City FC 0
Vancouver 2 Sporting KC 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.