NHL fines Oilers forward Kassian $2,500 for removing Avs defenceman Byram's helmet

Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) sports a black eye during second period NHL action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Edmonton, Friday, April 29, 2022. The NHL has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian US$2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he removed the helmet off of Colorado defenceman Bowen Byram during Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson