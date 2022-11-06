Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau undergoes surgery to repair fractured leg

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau gestures to fans as he warms up for an MLS playoff soccer match against the LA Galaxy, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. nbsp;Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau underwent successful Sunday today to repair a fracture of his right leg suffered in extra time of Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup victory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ringo H.W. Chiu