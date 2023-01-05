Veteran tackle Stanley Bryant signs extension with Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (66) and defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat (94) battle for position during Grey Cup team practice in Regina, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The CFL's outstanding lineman last season signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

 GAC

WINNIPEG - Stanley Bryant is staying put.

The CFL's outstanding lineman last season signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday. The six-foot-five, 313-pound Bryant was slated to become a free agent next month.

Bryant will return for his eighth season in Winnipeg and 13th in the CFL. He began his tenure in Canada with the Calgary Stampeders (2010-14).

Bryant was named the CFL's top lineman last year a record fourth time (2017, '18, '21, '22) and was a finalist for the honour in 2019. He was also named a league all-star for a seventh time.

Bryant, 36, has appeared in 186 career regular-season games, including 120 with Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.