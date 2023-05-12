Charity highlights pay inequality in pro sports during WNBA weekend in Toronto

Laeticia Amihere, left, attempts to get past Puerto Rico's Mya Hollingshed during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Amihere is one of several athlete-ambassadors for Fast and Female, a Canadian charity fighting for women’s equality in sports and empowering girls through sport and activity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Baker