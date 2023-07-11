Ottawa Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.
The contract is worth US$775,000 at the NHL level and $110,000 in the American Hockey League.
The 22-year-old from Blainville, Que., made 46 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders in his NHL debut Feb. 14.
The performance tied him for the fifth-most saves in a goaltending debut in NHL history.
Mandolese went 1-2-0 over three games with Ottawa last season.
He went 6-8-3 over 17 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators and 5-1-0 mark over seven contests with the ECHL's Allen Americans.
Mandolese was the Senators'sixth-round pick (157th overall) at the 2018 NHL draft.
"Kevin made some good strides last season," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. "He’s a talented goaltender who gained confidence throughout the year, especially after experiencing his first taste of NHL action."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.