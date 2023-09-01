Canada suffers first loss of FIBA World Cup with 69-65 defeat to Brazil

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 23 points but Canada suffered its first loss, 69-65 to Brazil in second-round action at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Brazil guard Vitor Benite (8) and Brazil forward Lucas Dias (99)during the Basketball second round match between Brazil and Canada at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara