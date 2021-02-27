Toronto star Auston Matthews won't play as Leafs face Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) falls on his knees as he skates around Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub (2) during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

EDMONTON - The Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe says Matthews won't play due to a wrist injury that he's been dealing with for much of the year.

Matthews has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games for the Leafs this season.

Toronto (15-4-2) will get some other key pieces back in the lineup — forward Joe Thornton returns from a lower-body injury, defenceman Jake Muzzin slots back in after missing two games with a facial fracture and goalie Jack Campbell is available after dealing with a leg injury.

The Leafs currently sit atop the all-Canadian North Division, but the Oilers (14-8-0) are just four points back.

Saturday's game kicks off a three-game series between Edmonton and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.

