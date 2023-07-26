Struggling Toronto FC trades veteran defender Matt Hedges to Austin FC

Toronto FC has traded defender Matt Hedges to Austin FC for up to US$475,000 in general allocation money, the club announced Wednesday.
The struggling Major League Soccer side will receive $375,000 in GAM next season, and could secure another $100,000 in 2025 based on the 33-year-old's roster status on Jan. 1, 2024.
Hedges made 14 appearances with Toronto after signing as a free agent in December.
The Carmel, Ind., product previously spent 11 seasons with FC Dallas — including eight as captain — where he made a combined 349 appearances across all competitions.
Toronto has won just three of its 24 league games this season.
"After a comprehensive discussion, Matt felt it was in the best interest of his family to facilitate a move back to the U.S.," Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "We fully supported his decision.
"We wish Matt and his family the best for the remainder of the 2023 season and beyond."
Toronto, which fired head coach Bob Bradley last month and replaced him with former Canadian international Terry Dunfield on an interim basis, also loaned striker Ayo Akinola to the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday for the remained of the current campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.