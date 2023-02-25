Canadian featherweight Jeremy (JBC) Kennedy dominates Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 291

Jeremy Kennedy, left, of Surrey, B.C., and Alessandro Ricci, of Woodbridge, Ont., fight during a lightweight bout during a UFC Fight Night event in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday August 27, 2016. Canadian featherweight Jeremy (JBC) Kennedy moved a step closer to a title shot by winning a unanimous decision over (The Game) Pedro Carvalho in a dominant showing in the co-main event at Bellator 291 on Saturday in Dublin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck