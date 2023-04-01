Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 6 Anaheim 0
Carolina 3 Montreal 0
Toronto 3 Ottawa 0
St. Louis 6 Nashville 1
Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 3
Florida 7 Columbus 0
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Islanders 0
New Jersey 6 Chicago 3
Colorado 5 Dallas 2
Los Angeles 3 Seattle 1
Vegas 4 Minnesota 1
San Jose 7 Arizona 2
---
AHL
Abbotsford 2 Manitoba 1
Belleville 4 Toronto 0
Laval 6 Milwaukee 4
Rochester 4 Utica 2
Hershey 4 Cleveland 1
Springfield 6 Charlotte 5 (OT)
Syracuse 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)
Iowa 5 San Diego 1
Bridgeport 5 Providence 2
Hartford 5 Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 3 Rockford 0
Texas 7 San Jose 2
Coachella Valley 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Bakersfield 2 Tucson 1
---
MLB
Interleague
St. Louis 4 Toronto 1
Texas 16 Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7 N.Y. Yankees 5
American League
Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 13 Oakland 1
Boston 9 Baltimore 8
Tampa Bay 12 Detroit 2
Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0
Cleveland 2 Seattle 0
National League
Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 7 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2
Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 8 Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 10 Arizona 1
---
NBA
Miami 129 Dallas 122
New Orleans 122 L.A. Clippers 114
---
NCAA Men's Basketball Championship
Final Four
San Diego St. 72 FAU 71
UConn 72 Miami 59
---
MLS
Vancouver 5 CF Montreal 0
Charlotte 2 Toronto 2
Atlanta 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 0
Cincinnati 1 Miami 0
Columbus 4 Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2 LA Galaxy 1
New York City 1 New England 1
Nashville 2 Orlando City 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 0 Chicago 0
Portland 1 FC Dallas 1
Minnesota 1 St. Louis City 0
Los Angeles FC 0 Colorado 0
San Jose 2 Houston 1
---
NLL
Toronto 18 Buffalo 7
Panther City 12 Albany 8
Saskatchewan 12 Vancouver 11 (OT)
---