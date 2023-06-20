Canadian BMXer Mike Varga eager to compete in front of fans as X Games return

Mike Varga is seen in action during BMX Park Best Trick Final at the 2023 X Games in Chiba, Japan, in a 2023 handout photo. The BMX rider from Oshawa, Ont., has had plenty of success in competition, winning the Dave Mirra DMX Best Trick event at back-to-back X Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-X Games, Brett Wilhelm, *MANDATORY CREDIT*