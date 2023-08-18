Canadian medal hopefuls at World Athletics Championships

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, 4x100m relay. This group has been among the best in the world for years but finally got its taste of gold at the 2022 worlds. De Grasse waves to spectators after winning the men's 200-metre final at the Canadian track and field championships, in Langley, B.C., Sunday, July 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck