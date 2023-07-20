Canadian sprinter Almond Small eyes continued rise in young career

Almond Small, left, of Toronto, celebrates after winning the men's under-20 100 metre sprint at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, B.C., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The 20-year-old Toronto native is currently set to compete at the under-23 NACAC championships, which goes from Friday to Sunday in San Jose, Costa Rica. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck