Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble and repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gerry Broome