‘Prove people wrong’: Whitecaps look to overturn 3-0 loss to LAFC in Champions League

Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Ryan Gauld (left) gets pulled down by Portland Timbers' Evander during second half of MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, April 8, 2023. Facing a 3-0 deficit against one of only two undefeated teams in Major League Soccer, the Whitecaps maintain they can get a result against LAFC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam