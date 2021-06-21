Canadian sprinter says 10k fans at Tokyo Olympics is better than 'zero k' fans

The Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo on June 3, 2020. Canadian decathlete Pierce LePage estimates there were perhaps 100 or 150 fans at the recent Hypo-Meeting multi-events competition in Gotzis, Austria, where he finished runner-up to teammate Damian Warner. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced athletes to compete in empty arenas, 150 fans felt like many more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eugene Hoshiko