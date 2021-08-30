Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events

Team Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher, right, directs his teammates as Team Canada third Mark Nichols, left, and skip Brad Gushue look on at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh