Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence

FILE - Nikoloz Basilashvili, of Georgia, checks the scoreboard during a break in play between games against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in New York. Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife. In a statement emailed to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by his management company, Basilashvili called the ruling in Tbilisi City Court after a two-year trial "such relief for me, my family and my friends and supporters.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)