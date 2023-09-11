Montreal Alouettes sign veteran middle linebacker Darnell Sankey

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey (53) runs onto the field before CFL football action against BC Lions in Regina on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday the signing of American linebacker Sankey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday the signing of American linebacker Darnell Sankey.

The six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey, a native of San Jose, Calif., is coming off a championship campaign, having helped the Arlington Renegades capture the XFL title in May. Sankey had 47 tackles and a sack as Arlington finished second in the South Division with a 4-6 record.

But Arlington defeated the DC Defenders 35-26 in the league's championship game May 13. Sankey secured his XFL release earlier this summer and was looking to return to the CFL.

Sankey spent two very productive seasons in Canada — leading the CFL in tackles in both 2021 and '22 — before heading to the XFL.

The 28-year-old Sankey had a club-record 120 tackles in 2022 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He also had three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and two special-teams tackles.

The previous season, Sankey had a CFL-high 98 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders while adding a sack and one forced fumble. He was named a West Division all-star and signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent.

After the '22 campaign, Sankey turned down a contract offer with Saskatchewan before heading to the XFL.

He won't have the luxury of time to work his way into Montreal's starting defence. The Alouettes (6-6) host the Toronto Argonauts (10-1) on Friday night to complete a home-and-home series.

Toronto defeated Montreal 39-10 at BMO Field to clinch a CFL playoff spot as well as the season series. The Alouettes are still second in the East Division standings but just ahead of the third-place Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.

