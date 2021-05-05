Canadian boxer Many Bujold fighting for Olympic berth

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Canada's Mandy Bujold, left, knocks down Uzbekistan's Yodgoroy Mirzaeva during a women's flyweight 51-kg preliminary boxing match at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Tokyo Olympics fate for Canada’s best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her qualifying tournament was scrapped due to the pandemic. Bujold and her lawyer, Sylvie Rodrigue, lost their appeal to the International Olympic Committee earlier this week, leaving CAS as her last chance to box in what would be her final Olympics. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)