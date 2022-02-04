NASCAR bet more than $1 million to bring cars into Coliseum

A temporary auto racing track is shown inside the Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition race in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. NASCAR is hitting Los Angeles a week ahead of the Super Bowl, grabbing the spotlight with its wildest idea yet: The Clash, the unofficial season-opening, stock-car version of the Pro Bowl, will run at the iconic Coliseum in a made-for-Fox Sports spectacular. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)