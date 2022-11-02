Former Whitecaps soccer coach Bob Birarda to be sentenced on sex charges

Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women's soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different people between 1988 and 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck