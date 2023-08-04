Washington Capitals sign power forward Tom Wilson to a 7-year extension worth $45.5 million

FILE - Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Washington. The Washington Capitals have signed Wilson to a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million. Wilson will count $6.5 million against the salary cap from the time the deal kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season through 2031. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)