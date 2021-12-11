Bombers pivot Collaros will think about game but also be thankful for opportunity

Quarterback Zach Collaros (8) speaks to media following Winnipeg Blue Bombers walkthrough at Tim Hortons Field during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Collaros' football brain will be hard at work in advance of Sunday's Grey Cup. But he will also be quietly giving thanks before taking the field against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn