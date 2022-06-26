Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Colorado 2 Tampa Bay 1
(Colorado wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 3
Boston 8 Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 4 Baltimore 3
Oakland 5 Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 5 (10)
Cincinnati 10 San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 8 San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 5 Atlanta 3 (11)
INTERLEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4 Pittsburgh 2
Minnesota 6 Colorado 3
Milwaukee 10 Toronto 3
Texas 6 Washington 4
Arizona 11 Detroit 7
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0
Philadelphia 2 New York City FC 1
Vancouver 0 New England 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022