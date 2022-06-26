Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Colorado 2 Tampa Bay 1

(Colorado wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 3

Boston 8 Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Baltimore 3

Oakland 5 Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 5 (10)

Cincinnati 10 San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 8 San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 5 Atlanta 3 (11)

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4 Pittsburgh 2

Minnesota 6 Colorado 3

Milwaukee 10 Toronto 3

Texas 6 Washington 4

Arizona 11 Detroit 7

---

MLS

Los Angeles FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0

Philadelphia 2 New York City FC 1

Vancouver 0 New England 0

---

