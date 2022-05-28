Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates defenceman Darnell Nurse, left, and defenceman Duncan Keith after defeating the Calgary Flames in overtime NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans to reach the Western Conference final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh