Kang stays cool in rain to lead Women's World Championship

FILE - Danielle Kang shares a laugh with her caddie as she walks to the 18th green during the first round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Jan. 19, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Kang avoided distractions in a rain-soaked round and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday, March 3, 2023 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)