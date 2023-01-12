Vancouver Canucks forward Pearson out for season after second hand surgery

Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson reaches for the puck as Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg (21) and defenceman Adam Larsson (6) watch during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Seattle. Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson will miss the rest of the season due to an ongoing hand injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP/Jason Redmond