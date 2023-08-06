Canadiens trade for trio of Penguins players as part of three-team trade

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the Pittsburgh Penguin's 2025 second-round draft pick along with defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Nathan Legare. Petry (26) moves the puck as he is pressured by Anaheim Ducks' Jayson Megna (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jae C. Hong