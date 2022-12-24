Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, and Franco Harris' widow Dana, center, and son Dok, attend a ceremony to retire Harris' No. 32 jersey at half-time of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 72. (AP Photo/Don Wright)