Canada names rosters for Olympic rugby sevens qualifier in Langford, B.C.

Canada's Phil Berna, right, is tackled by Lucas Lacamp from the U.S., during a match of the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Berna and Olivia Apps will captain the Canadian sides looking to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens next weekend in Langford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili