Canadian swingman Dillon Brooks of Memphis Grizzlies fined US$25,000 by the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks shouts reacts after being ejected for his second technical foul, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Brooks was fined US$25,000 by the NBA on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Brandon Dill

NEW YORK - Canadian swingman Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies was fined US$25,000 by the NBA on Friday.

Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., was fined for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection, the league said in a release.

The incident occurred Wednesday night after Brooks was assessed his second technical foul of the game with 27.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies went on to drop a 104-96 decision to the Dallas Mavericks.

