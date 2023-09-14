Vancouver Whitecaps once again turn to Canadian squad, sign attacker Junior Hoilett

For the third time this season, the Vancouver Whitecaps have signed a Canadian international team player to boost their roster. Attacking midfielder Junior Hoilett is the latest addition, with Vancouver and the Brampton, Ont., native agreeing a deal to the end of the 2023 season ahead of Major League Soccer's roster freeze on Friday. Hoilett runs up the field against Cuba during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David J. Phillip