PWHL Ottawa makes first three signings with trio of Canadian Olympians

The Ottawa franchise has its first three signings, the Professional Women's Hockey League announced Tuesday. Forwards Emily Clark and Brianne Jenner, and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer have all agreed to terms on three-year deals that will run through 2026. Clark (26) knocks Switzerland defender Sarah Forster (3) off the puck during first period IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship semifinal hockey action in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn