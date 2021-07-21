AP sources: Kraken pass on Carey Price in expansion draft

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 7, 2021 file photo, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa, Fla. After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Price agreed to be exposed so the Canadiens could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack, File)