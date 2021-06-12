Injured Canadiens forward Jake Evans progressing, will travel to Vegas: coach

Montreal Canadiens teammates Jake Evans (71) Ben Chiarot (8) and Brett Kulak (77) celebrate a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme says injured forward Jake Evans is progressing and will travel with the team to Vegas for the start of the Stanley Cup semifinals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette