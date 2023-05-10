Toronto FC cup loss to Montreal exacerbated by ugly scenes in the BMO Field stands

CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) celebrates his goal on Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) as Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin (19) looks on during first half Canadian Championship quarterfinal soccer action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A loss to rival Montreal in Canadian Championship play Tuesday was exacerbated by some ugly scenes in the stands at BMO Field, prompting an investigation by Toronto FC officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young