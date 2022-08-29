New York Red Bulls (12-8-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (15-8-4, second in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -114, New York +287, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal comes into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after recording two straight shutout wins.
Montreal is 12-3-4 in conference play. Montreal ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 49 goals led by Romell Quioto with 15.
The Red Bulls are 9-5-6 in conference play. The Red Bulls rank third in the Eastern Conference drawing 147 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.
Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quioto has scored 15 goals and added four assists for Montreal. Lassi Lappalainen has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.
Lewis Morgan has scored 12 goals with three assists for the Red Bulls. Aaron Long has two goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, five shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
Red Bulls: Anthony Maucci (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.