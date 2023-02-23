Auger-Aliassime through to semis at Qatar Open, next faces nemesis Medvedev

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-6 (5) Thursday at the Qatar Open, setting up a semifinal against nemesis Daniil Medvedev. Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their quarter final tennis match of the ABN AMRO tournament at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Dejong